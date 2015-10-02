LONDON England's Rugby World Cup showdown against Australia is expected to attract the most money ever gambled on a rugby match with more than 10 million pounds wagered, British bookmaker William Hill said on Friday.

Tournament hosts England must beat the Wallabies at Twickenham on Saturday to keep their campaign alive and avoid the ignominy of departing a World Cup at the pool stage for the first time.

Despite losing to Wales last weekend, 2003 champions England remain 4-5 favourites to win the match with the twice champion Australians 5-4 and the draw 18-1.

Holders New Zealand, who play their third pool match against Georgia later on Friday, remain even money favourites to retain the Webb Ellis Cup.

Leading tournament odds:

Evens New Zealand

6-1 Australia

7-1 England

8-1 Ireland, South Africa

12-1 France

16-1 Wales

40-1 Argentina

66-1 Scotland

(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney, editing by Ed Osmond)