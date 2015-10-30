LONDON England captain Chris Robshaw has spent four years dreaming of running out to play rugby on Saturday Oct. 31 but instead of the World Cup final at Twickenham he will be back to his day job for his club Harlequins at Bath's Recreation Ground.

While the eyes of the rugby world are on Twickenham where New Zealand and Australia battle for the Webb Ellis Cup at 1600GMT, Robshaw will be emerging from the showers in Bath having played his first game for Quins this season, in the Premiership.Fellow England squad members Joe Marler, Nick Easter and Danny Care will also make their first club starts of the season having had three weeks off since England's World Cup exit at the pool stage.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips, editing by Toby Davis)