MANCHESTER, England England ended their hugely disappointing Rugby World Cup campaign with a 60-3 win over Uruguay as they ran in 10 tries at the Manchester City Stadium on Saturday.

England, the first main hosts to go out in the first round of the World Cup, were condemned to play a dead rubber after defeats by Wales and Australia.

Uruguay scored first through Felipe Berchesi's penalty before being overwhelmed by England in an unsurprisingly one-sided encounter.

Man-of-the-match Nick Easter and Jack Nowell each scored a hat-trick of tries with Anthony Watson also going over the line twice.

