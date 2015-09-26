LONDON England bemoaned their lack of discipline on Saturday, which allowed Wales flyhalf and man-of-the-match Dan Biggar to kick seven penalties and keep his team in contention throughout a Rugby World Cup thriller.

Repeated infringements, particularly at the breakdown, were punished by French referee Jerome Garces, pinning England back on the scoreboard time after time.

"We've talked a lot about getting the tackler away, we put a massive emphasis on that," head coach Stuart Lancaster told reporters after a nail-biting 28-25 loss at Twickenham.

"It's been a hot penalty in this World Cup. They are all in or around the breakdown.

"We're devastated to lose from the position we were in, but Dan (Biggar) is a world class kicker."

Lancaster said England had a strong first half, at the end of which they led 16-9, and had the better of the opening exchanges in the second, before Biggar reeled them back in with a series of pinpoint penalties.

English lock Geoff Parling said the players needed to "read" the referee better.

"Even if you don't feel you are doing anything wrong, you need to understand the ref. When we are undisciplined at the ruck it gives the chance to score three."

He shared his coach's sense of disbelief that the team had allow their lead to slip before a crowd of more than 80,000 on an emotionally charged night in west London.

"I can't put into words how we are feeling. I can't believe we have lost it," Parling added.

Captain Chris Robshaw urged his team to focus on the clash with Australia at the same venue in a week's time. Saturday's defeat could make the match a must-win if England are to progress from Pool A, dubbed the "group of death".

"It didn't work, but it's now about having a big reaction," Robshaw said.

"We feel we have let a lot of people down in the way we didn't close down the game. It's about a huge week ahead, a huge challenge against Australia."

Wales sit on top of Pool A with nine points, three ahead of England. Australia, on four points after one game, take on Uruguay in Birmingham on Sunday.

(Reporting by Mitch Phillips and Mike Collett-White)