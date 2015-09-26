LONDON The gloves are off as England and Wales launch into their much-hyped heavyweight Rugby World Cup showdown at Twickenham on Saturday.

A battle between powerful centres is expected to be key in a match where defeat could imperil the losers' prospects of advancing to the knockout stage from a group that also includes twice winners Australia.

England have won the past two encounters between the old rivals, but in the back of England minds is a crushing 30-3 loss in Cardiff two years ago.

"A game against Wales is like no other in terms of intensity, you realise what it means to both sets of fans and you can lay on another 10 percent, or 100 percent, because of the World Cup," England coach Stuart Lancaster said on Thursday.

"It comes from 2013 and the pain they inflicted on us. That's one of those games that will always stay with you. It was a hostile environment that day and hopefully we can recreate that at Twickenham."

The pre-match build-up has been dominated by Lancaster's decision to drop flyhalf George Ford to the bench in favour of the more muscular Owen Farrell, seen as a better place kicker in a tight game.

Wales, too, have gone for power with formidable centres Jamie Roberts and Scott Williams, a pairing England coach Lancaster hopes to nullify with rugby league convert Sam Burgess and Brad Barritt.

With French referee Jerome Garces officiating - he is seen as a stickler for proper scrum technique - England will need to avoid the ill-discipline that cost them dearly in a warm-up game against France in Paris.

For Wales, despite the loss of their first-choice fullback Leigh Halfpenny to injury, have a reliable kicker in flyhalf Dan Biggar.

At the breakdown, Welsh captain Sam Warburton and fellow flanker Dan Lydiate will give England's leader Chris Robshaw and Tom Wood a tough examination and the Welsh lineout has performed better than England's of late.

Speaking on the eve of the game, Biggar said Wales had tried to avoid the pre-match hype and focus on the game plan developed by Wales coach Warren Gatland.

"We’re fully aware of what’s at stake and want to have our roles ticked off and do our analysis. We've played against these players time after time and, once kickoff comes, it will be another game."

(Editing by David Goodman)