LONDON Georgia must play more games against top tier teams to continue their development as a rising force in the game and the World Cup should be expanded to 24 teams, the head of Rugby Europe told Reuters.

The hard-hitting Georgians finished third in their pool after beating Tonga and Namibia, and performing creditably in defeat by the All Blacks, to qualify automatically for the next World Cup in 2019.

Led by giant captain Mamuka Gorgodze and coached by New Zealander Milton Haig, the Lelos made their mark on the tournament and Octavian Morariu, the head of the administrative body for rugby union in Europe, said reward should come with regular games against tier-one countries.

During the last World Cup cycle, Georgia played just two games against top-10 opposition.

"What Georgia needs is more games at the top level," he told Reuters in a telephone interview.

"We need to build on the legacy of this World Cup which for Rugby Europe would be increasing participation of European unions in top competitions.

"It's allowing countries like Georgia and Romania (fourth in Pool D with one win) to progress even more."

Testament to Georgia's feats came on Monday when scrumhalf Vasil Lobzhanidze, who became the youngest player in Rugby World Cup history at 18 years and 340 days, was one of three nominees for World Rugby breakthrough player of the year.

"It's great for Georgia to receive such an honour and pays tribute to their fantastic contribution to the game and development over these past few years," Morariu said.

Increasing participation and creating more stakeholders in non-traditional rugby markets, the Rugby Europe chief said, was key to growing the game.

"We could see the gap between first and second tier nations closing even more. There are no longer mismatches. The level of rugby is increasing in every part of the world.

"But we must not speak only about Georgia and Romania but also other countries, Russia, Germany... Germany is a huge market for rugby... Spain and Portugal. These countries are playing regular competitions alongside Georgia and Romania."

Romania coach Lynn Howells called for a two-tier Six Nations championship with promotion and relegation to help rugby realise its potential in Europe.

Morariu said opening up the Six Nations, contested each season by England, Ireland, France, Italy, Scotland and Wales, was a "very sensitive subject" but one that needed to be debated "in the most positive manner possible".

Expanding the World Cup from 20 to 24 teams should also be considered.

"It's about increasing participation. The gap is closing. So going to 24, maybe not in Japan or maybe the next world Cup after that but in time it will raise the profile of rugby around the world," he said.

