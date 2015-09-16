LONDON Fiji named Ben Volavola at flyhalf on Wednesday in their team to play England in the opening Rugby World Cup Pool A match at Twickenham on Friday.

Coach John McKee preferred Volavola to Joshua Matavesi in the only change to the side that beat Canada 47-18 in their last warm-up game.

Sunia Koto, Leone Nakarawa, Sakiusa Masi Matadigo and Gabiriele Lovobalavu started Fiji's last World Cup match against Wales four years ago.

Captain Akapusi Qera will lead the team for the 21st time.

Team:

15-Metuisela Talebula, 14-Waisea Nayacalevu, 13-Vereniki Goneva, 12-Gabiriele Lovobalavu, 11-Nemani Nadolo, 10-Ben Volavola, 9-Nikola Matawalu; 8-Sakiusa Masi Matadigo, 7-Akapusi Qera (captain), 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 4-Apisalome Ratuniyarawa, 3-Manasa Saulo, 2-Sunia Koto, 1-Campese Ma’afu

Replacements - 16-Tuapati Talemaitoga, 17-Peni Ravai, 18- Isei Colati, 19-Tevita Cavubati, 20-Peceli Yato, 21-Nemia Kenatale, 22-Joshua Matavesi, 23-Aseli Tikoirotuma

