CARDIFF Fiji may do better playing against Australia's high-tempo game in the Rugby World Cup than they did facing England's more structured approach, their coach John McKee said on Tuesday.

The Fijians lost 35-11 to England in the tournament's opening match but they believe they can cause the Wallabies problems in their second Pool A game at the Millennium Stadium on Wednesday.

"Australia play a very dynamic high-speed game which will maybe suit us better," McKee told reporters.

"They have made progress under (coach) Michael Cheika, have great line speed and a rush defence. They are very physical too."

Fiji competed well against the England scrum, an area of traditional weakness for the Pacific islanders.

"Perhaps we surprised England a bit in the forwards but we have improved a lot in that area," McKee said. "Australia have also improved their scrummaging."

The Fijians have had only five days to prepare for the match, Australia's first of the tournament, but McKee played down the significance of that.

"It is a short turn-around but we have had good recovery sessions and we are ready to go," the New Zealander said.

"We were disappointed with some aspects of our game against England but we have had time to work on a few things."

Fiji centre Gabiriele Lovobalavu is looking forward to facing Australia Matt Giteau, a team mate at French club Toulon for two years.

"He is a very intelligent player who gives them great options in attack," Lovobalavu said. "They play a very fast-paced game with a lot of skilful players."

Fiji were inspired by watching Japan beat South Africa in their opening game.

"The gap between the top nations and the tier two teams is closing," McKee said.

"Japan showed what you can achieve by having a smart game plan and sticking with it."

