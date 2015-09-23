CARDIFF Fiji coach John McKee was proud of his team after they lost 28-13 to Australia on Wednesday to slip to their second successive defeat in Rugby World Cup Pool A.

Just as they did in their 35-11 loss to England, Fiji caused problems for the Wallabies and fought back strongly after falling 25-6 down soon after halftime.

"We played very well," McKee told reporters. "For periods of the first half, we had control of the game but some errors crept in a team like Australia are very good at capitalising on that and taking their opportunities."

Fiji played England only five days ago and looked tired before their late rally.

"Our boys had an excellent second half," McKee said. "The effort was amazing to back up, it’s very hard to play England and then Australia in five days in such high-intensity test matches."

Fiji competed well against the Australian scrum, just as they did against England.

"The scrum has been a project for us for quite a long time," McKee said.

"Compared to November 2013 where we really struggled in the scrum, there was improvement and at the World Cup we have stepped up another level."

Fiji face another tough game against Wales on Oct. 1.

"We will regroup after out efforts today, refuel the tanks a little bit and clear the minds and so forth and really start our prep for the Wales game next week," McKee said.

"To go to play a lot of good rugby in two games and to come away with no points is disappointing. It’ll give them some extra resolve to make their mark."

McKee is convinced Fiji are closing on their ambition of being able to compete with the world's top teams on a regular basis.

"We have to keep chipping away and working away at it," he said.

"These things don’t happen overnight but we are heading in the right direction."

