LONDON Fiji accept they are in a struggling to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals after losing their first two Pool A games, but they remain in confident mood ahead of Thursday's tussle with Wales.

The Fijians, beaten 35-11 by England and 28-13 by Australia, must beat the Welsh at their Cardiff fortress to have a chance of progressing.

"For us, as we look forward to our third game of the World Cup, it is really exciting," backs coach John Matson told reporters in Swansea on Monday.

"However, with the result at the weekend, the mountain just got steeper. Now we are relying on other teams to fall over."

Fiji will have played the teams ranked second, third and fourth in the world within the space of 13 days.

"It is tough, but we are still enjoying ourselves and we have a great opportunity in front of us," Matson said.

The Fiji squad enjoyed Wales's epic 28-25 victory over England on Saturday.

"The boys watched it in pockets -- some in their rooms, some in reception and some in the team room," Matson said.

"We haven't really debriefed that game yet. We have watched the three previous games. But the game was a perfect example of a team who, despite the individuals falling over, managed to remain standing as a team."

"I thought it was an amazing game and I think for Wales, even though people were talking about the absence of (Leigh) Halfpenny and how that would be a massive loss, they stuck to their guns and have continued to show why they have been a very successful side in recent years."

Fiji number eight Sakiusa Matadigo was also impressed by the character Wales showed against England.

"I thought England were unlucky, especially in the first half," he said. "They looked like they had the game won. But credit to Wales, they kept on creeping up with penalties and after that, stuck to their game plan.

"It will be a tough game on Thursday, especially because we have not won a game yet and it is on their home ground."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)