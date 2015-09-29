LONDON Fiji have replaced suspended left wing Nemani Nadolo with Aseli Tikoirotuma for the Rugby World Cup Pool A clash with Wales at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff on Thursday.

Nadolo was banned for one week for a dangerous tip tackle in the 28-13 defeat by Australia in the Welsh capital on Sept. 23.

The Pacific Islanders will also have a new man on the right wing after Waisea Nayacalevu was ruled out of the tournament with a knee injury.

French-based Timoci Nagusa was drafted into the squad and has gone straight into the starting side.

Scrumhalf Nikola Matawalu has been left out of the matchday squad after suffering bruising to his lower back.

Captain Akapusi Qera will be the third player to win 50 caps for Fiji, following Nicky Little (71) and Seremaia Bai (50).

1-Campese Maafu, 2-Sunia Koto, 3-Manasa Saulo, 4-Tevita Cavubati, 5-Leone Nakarawa, 6-Dominiko Waqaniburotu, 7-Akapusi Qera (captain), 8-Netani Talei, 9-Nemia Kenatale, 10-Ben Volavola, 11-Aseli Tikoirotuma, 12-Lepani Botia, 13-Vereniki Goneva, 14-Timoci Nagusa, 15-Metuisela Talebula

Replacements: 16-Viliame Veikoso, 17-Peni Ravia, 18-Leeroy Atalifo, 19-Nemia Soqeta, 20-Malakai Ravulo, 21-Henry Seniloli

22-Joshua Matavesi, 23-Kini Murimurivalu.

(Compiled by Justin Palmer; edited by Tony Jimenez)