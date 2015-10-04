LONDON Fiji prop Manasa Saulo was suspended for 10 weeks on Sunday after admitting stamping on an opponent during the Rugby World Cup match against Wales, organisers said on Sunday.

Saulo was cited for stamping on the head of Wales lock Luke Charteris in the Pool A game in Cardiff on Thursday.

Fiji cannot reach the quarter-finals, having lost all three of their games so far.

Saulo, who has 48 hours to appeal, will miss the last group match against Uruguay and will not be able to play again until Jan. 17.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)