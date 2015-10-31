Richie McCaw of New Zealand holds the Webb Ellis Cup as he celebrates with teammates after beating Australia to win the Rugby World Cup final match at Twickenham in London, Britain, October 31, 2015. REUTERS/Dylan Martinez

LONDON New Zealand captain Richie McCaw refused to contemplate the idea of retirement after leading the All Blacks to the first ever defence of a Rugby World Cup at Twickenham on Saturday.

Asked by reporters if he would retire after the 34-17 win over old rivals Australia, the 34-year old McCaw said:

"I still don't want it to end. I'm still part of this team, I'm going to enjoy today, how can you have enough of this?

"I don't think you ever have enough of it. If you get moments like this why would you ever call it a day."

(Reporting by John Geddie and Rex Gowar; Editing by Jon Boyle)