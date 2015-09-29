LONDON After winning a "trench warfare" forward battle against Romania, unbeaten France expect to be able to play, and come up against a more expansive style when they take on Canada in their penultimate Rugby World Cup Pool D game on Thursday.

The French, who have beaten Italy 32-10 and Romania 38-11 in dour, attritional contests, could be forgiven for already looking ahead to the pivotal clash with Ireland.

Winning the group will be all-important with holders New Zealand likely to await the runners-up in the quarter-finals but France must first beat a Canada side still smarting from their narrow defeat by Italy -- a game they feel they should have won.

"They have very energetic players, their wings and their outside centre are a good example. They are light-footed, fast off the mark, very fast on the wings where they look for space," France centre Wesley Fofana told reporters.

"We'll need to be careful, they are very strong and their flyhalf (Nathan Hirayama) is good at getting across the line."

Coach Philippe Saint-Andre agreed.

“Canada have good, fast backs," he said. "They are one of the countries that have taken strongly to sevens from when the sport became Olympic, they have great athletes.”

Saint-Andre, having altered almost his whole team for last week’s win over Romania, has named a line-up with four changes from the side that beat Italy.

The Clermont Auvergne players in the French side will come up against a familiar face in the Canadian ranks -- 37-year-old lock Jamie Cudmore who plays for the French giants.

"He is a leader in battles," Fofana said. "If all Canadians play like him, we'll have something to worry about."

Canada, thrashed by Ireland in their opening game, pushed Italy all the way at Elland Road on Saturday.

They led 10-0 having scored a memorable try from DTH Van Der Merwe but Italy battled back to avoid an upset and held on 23-18.

Flyhalf Connor Braid broke his jaw in that match and has been replaced in the squad by Pat Parfrey.

“I think we did enough to win the game. People keep patting you on the back and saying good performance and all that, but we’re here to win, not just play the games,” Canada coach Kieran Crowley said.

"Obviously, France are hot, hot favourites, they deserve to be, they are one of the better teams in the competition."

Teams:

France: 1-Eddy Ben Arous, 2-Guilhem Guirado, 3-Rabah Slimani, 4-Pascal Pape, 5-Yoann Maestri, 6-Thierry Dusautoir (captain), 7-Bernard Le Roux, 8-Damien Chouly; 9-Sebastien Tillous-Borde, 10-Frederic Michalak, 11-Brice Dulin, 12-Wesley Fofana, 13-Mathieu Bastareaud, 14-Remy Grosso, 15-Scott Spedding

Replacements: 16-Benjamin Kayser, 17-Vincent Debaty, 18-Nicolas Mas, 19-Yannick Nyanga, 20-Fulgence Ouedraogo, 21-Morgan Parra, 22-Remi Tales, 23-Alexandre Dumoulin

Canada: 1-Hubert Buydens, 2-Aaron Carpenter, 3-Doug Wooldridge, 4-Brett Beukeboom, 5-Jamie Cudmore, 6-Kyle Gilmour, 7-Richard Thorpe, 8-Tyler Ardron (captain); 9-Phil Mack, 10-Nathan Hirayama, 11-DTH Van Der Merwe, 12-Nick Blevins, 13-Ciaran Hearn, 14-Phil Mackenzie, 15-Matt Evans

Replacements: 16-Ray Barkwill, 17-Djustice Sears‐Duru,

18-Andrew Tiedemann, 19-Evan Olmstead, 20-Nanyak Dala,

21-Gordon McRorie, 22-Harry Jones, 23-Conor Trainor

