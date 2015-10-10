Rugby Union - France - Rugby World Cup Welcome Ceremony - Painted Hall, Old Royal Naval College, Greenwich - 14/9/15France's Thierry Dusautoir during the welcome ceremonyAction Images via Reuters / Andrew BoyersLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

CARDIFF Past results and quarter-final match-ups will mean nothing to France when Les Bleus take on Ireland in Sunday's blockbuster Rugby World Cup Pool D decider, skipper Thierry Dusautoir said.

France have not beaten Ireland in four years but have prevailed in all three of the previous World Cup encounters between the two countries.

"Statistics are a thing of the past," Dusautoir told reporters on the eve of the clash at the Millennium Stadium.

"We follow our path in that World Cup, what happened in previous matches is irrelevant. We will play this match without pressure. We are going to enjoy it and we are relishing the challenge."

Both teams have already qualified for the last eight and the losers of Sunday's match will face holders New Zealand for a place in the semi-finals, while the winners take on Argentina.

That will have no bearing on France's mindset when they take on the Six Nations champions under the closed roof at the Millennium Stadium.

"The last time we played Argentina, we lost, so I don't think it would be easier for us to play against them," said Dusautoir.

"I just want the team to focus on that game against Ireland, I want us to improve, the aim is to beat Ireland."

To do that, France will need to play better than they did in beating Canada 41-18 in their previous match at the World Cup, but Dusautoir is confident Les Bleus are on the way up.

Asked about Ireland's sluggish performance against Italy, a laboured 16-9 win, Dusautoir said: "What I'm interested in is our own performances, our third game was better than the second one and I hope this one will be better than the previous three.

"I like the team's mindset. We've been in our bubble together since July 5, focused on our goal. We don't pay attention to what's being said outside. We'll see where we stand after that game."

Playing Ireland also means facing the mercurial Jonathan Sexton as the former Racing Metro flyhalf locks horns with his France counterpart Frederic Michalak.

"He's a great player, we know him well because he played for three years in France," said Michalak.

"I have a lot of respect for him, he brings a lot to Ireland. I'll focus on the France game, not on him in particular.

"It will be more a task for Thierry to contain him," he added with Dusautoir grinning alongside him.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Nick Mulvenney)