CARDIFF France beat New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals in 2007 at the Millennium Stadium but that was eight years ago, French flyhalf Frederic Michalak stressed before the teams meet in the same arena in the last eight on Saturday.

The flyhalf has played New Zealand six times in his career, including twice at the World Cup, and enjoyed only one win when he set up the last try as France reached the semi-finals in 2007 with a 20-18 victory.

The other World Cup meeting was in the 2003 third-place playoff game won 40-13 by the All Blacks and France are now on an eight-game losing streak against New Zealand.

"I don't like to speak about the past. The first one in 2003, I was young and it was good for me to reach the semi-finals," Michalak told reporters after a kicking session at the Millennium Stadium on Friday.

"In 2007 it wasn't the best for me, I didn't play my best rugby. We did one beautiful game against New Zealand but that was eight years ago."

Michalak disappointed in the first game that mattered for France at this World Cup, a 24-9 defeat by Ireland that left them second in Pool D.

The Toulon man, who has been benefiting from former England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson's advice in the French Top 14, believes Les Bleus have a chance to cause a third World Cup upset in seven meetings against New Zealand.

"They're the best team in the world and have the best players in every position," Michalak said.

"On paper they're the strongest side, but if we have that two percent chance we'll take it."

Michalak knows that France will need to play the perfect game to unsettle a team who cruised through the pool phase and is wary of the French flair.

"To win against New Zealand you need to have a lot of quality, strong set piece, good scrum, perfect lineout and defence like you've never had before," Michalak said.

"You must go everywhere on the field and defend with your heart. For me to play my last World Cup my dream will come true only if I'm world champion."

His team mate, fullback Scott Spedding, agreed.

"The level we need is going to have to be close to be perfect," he said.

"The last time we had a really good game we beat England at home and Australia last year we beat a good Australian side."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)