CARDIFF France coach Philippe Saint Andre urged the Television Match Officials to do their job after Ireland flanker Sean O’Brien allegedly punched lock Pascal Pape in their Pool D decider at the Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

Television footage showed O’Brien punch Pape in the stomach after a few seconds at the Millennium Stadium, but the Irishman escaped unpunished as his team romped to a 24-9 victory.

“It was an attack after 23 seconds I hope the TMO will do their job next time,” Saint-Andre told a news conference on Monday.

“Usually you go back to the footage. I have the feeling they did not do that this time.”

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt on Sunday said he was hopeful O’Brien would escape disciplinary action.

“I think he's being held and he swung. It's not a closed fist, but it's not a decision for me. I'd be hopeful,” he said.

France face holders New Zealand in the quarter-finals on Saturday and Ireland take on Argentina the following day.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot, editing by Ed Osmond)