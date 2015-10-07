CARDIFF France number eight Louis Picamoles is feeling refreshed after sitting out the game against Canada ahead of the Rugby World Cup Pool D showdown against Ireland, he said on Wednesday.

Picamoles was disappointed not to play in the 41-18 win over the Canadians but he understands the need to recuperate.

"It gave me time to rest and work a bit, on the field and through the videos," he told reporters on Wednesday.

"But a player always wants to be in the line-up. If I had been told I had to play all the matches full steam, I would have been there. But it's true that at the end of the game against Romania I was tired."

Picamoles excelled in France's comfortable opening wins over Italy and Romania.

"I would have liked to bring more to the team, more of what I am good at. I don't think I did all I could do," the 29-year-old said.

He did not see much of Ireland's 16-9 win over Italy which set up the group decider in Cardiff on Sunday.

"I did not really watch it," he said. "The Irish team won't necessarily be the same anyway and I don't think we will have the same approach.

"They have qualified, that's for sure, but we need to focus on how we want to play and not on what to expect from them."

Picamoles believes he has matured as a player.

"I try to use my power for the benefit of my team mates," he said.

"I think the big change for me is that I am now able to adapt my style of play depending on how the game goes."

"I can more easily move on to something else too. Before, my first move used to set the tone for my whole game. Now, if I make a mistake, I can forget about it and move on to the next ball."

Picamoles knows what to expect from Ireland captain and lock forward Paul O'Connell.

"He is a great player. We know he is a key element of this team. He is good in the lineouts, he is tough and very impressive physically," he said.

