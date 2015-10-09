France's Sebastien Tillous-Borde (C) makes a pass during their rugby union match against Scotland at the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis, near Paris, France, September 5, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

CARDIFF France intend to follow Italy's lead to exploit a chink in Ireland's armour in Sunday’s Rugby World Cup Pool D decider in Cardiff, scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde said on Friday. Ireland showed signs of vulnerability in the face of an aggressive Italy, who ran them close before succumbing 16-9, and Tillous-Borde said France will mirror the Azzurri's approach but in a more clinical fashion.

“They (Ireland) struggled to play their game. That game against Italy showed that when they are put under pressure, they can be wasteful,” Tillous-Borde said.

“It’s up to us to do the same thing, but cleaner.”

France and Ireland won their first three matches against Italy, Romania and Canada, with Les Bleus showing slight improvement game after game.

“We’re out to get top spot in the pool,” added Tillous-Borde, who again starts alongside inspirational flyhalf Frederic Michalak.

“Having already qualified takes the pressure off, we’ll play a big game this weekend so that we can go into the quarter-finals full of confidence.”

Despite any perceived Irish weakness, Tillous-Borde remains wary of Ireland's lethal weapons.

“(Flyhalf) Johnny Sexton and their scrumhalf (Conor Murray) kick the ball a lot and their wingers are quick to go up the field so they put on a lot of pressure,” he said. “So we will have to be good on high balls, then we will have opportunities.”

But France have what it takes to survive an Irish kicking bombardment, according to coach Philippe Saint-Andre.

“Having two players who are originally fullbacks (Brice Dulin and Scott Spedding) gives us more chances to counter-attack,” Saint-Andre said.

