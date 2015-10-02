CARDIFF Proud Georgia coach Milton Haig called for the Six Nations championship to be expanded after his tough-tackling underdogs frustrated favourites New Zealand during a 43-10 Rugby World Cup defeat on Friday.

Facing the All Blacks for the first time, the eastern Europeans prompted the biggest cheers of the night from the 69,000 Millennium Stadium crowd, running in a try and having inspirational captain Mamuka Gorgodze named man of the match.

Despite fielding a virtual shadow side -- keeping their powder dry for next week's final match against Namibia when victory could seal third spot in Pool A and a place at the 2019 World Cup -- they gave New Zealand a torrid night.

With less than 10 minutes left they only trailed 29-10 before a late All Blacks burst and Haig said it was proof they can mix it with Europe's top teams.

"The Seven Nations, it's certainly something that I've been speaking publicly about every opportunity I get," the New Zealander, who has coached Georgia since 2011, told reporters.

"Something like this is absolutely crucial for us because in the long run if we develop into a competitive national side consistently, that's the kind of competition we need.

"You can see by Argentina's progress and inclusion in the Rugby Championship how far their team has come along.

"We understand it's a very difficult decision for the six partners to make, but I think it would grow the game globally and it would open up a big market in eastern Europe. It's something they should consider."

With so many changes to the side that beat Tonga, Georgia were expected to be buried by a full-strength New Zealand and when they conceded a try after 73 seconds to winger Waisake Naholo it looked like being a long night.

Within minutes, however, they stunned the crowd with a cheeky equalising try from fullback Beka Tsiklauri.

The 26-year-old chased down his own chip and was already celebrating with his arm raised aloft before touching down under the posts.

While New Zealand scored seven tries, Georgia's work at the breakdown and powerful scrums regularly harried their illustrious opponents into uncharacteristic mistakes.

"I asked the boys during the week and before the game to play with a bit of pride, for their country, to show the rugby world what Georgian rugby is about," Haig said.

"For large parts of the game tonight that's what we did. I'm a proud coach. Defensively we put some pressure on the All Blacks tonight and that's not an easy thing.

"When we got our timing right and our line speed, we ended up making some good tackles."

