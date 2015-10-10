Rugby Union - England v Uruguay - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool A - City of Manchester Stadium, Manchester, England - 10/10/15England's Owen Farrell, David Wilson, Mike Brown, Anthony Watson and Richard Wigglesworth after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Jason Cairnduff

Rugby Union - Samoa v Scotland - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool B - St James' Park, Newcastle, England - 10/10/15Scotland's Greig Laidlaw (C) celebrates scoring their third try with teammatesReuters / Russell Cheyne

LONDON Australia beat Wales 15-6 after withstanding a late Welsh siege while down to 13 men on Saturday to set up a Rugby World Cup quarter-final against Scotland, who beat Samoa in a thriller, and send the Welsh into a clash with South Africa.

Neither side crossed the line at Twickenham in the Pool A decider but only because of dogged Wallaby resistance against Wales while scrumhalf Will Genia and lock Dean Mumm were in the sin bin.

Flyhalf Bernard Foley kicked five penalties to two from opposite number Dan Biggar as the Wallabies avoided a southern hemisphere clash between two sides who have twice won the title.

Scotland had earlier survived a scare in Newcastle where they were pushed all the way by Samoa, finally clinching second place in Pool B and a last-eight berth against the Springboks with a 36-33 win.

That result dashed the hopes of Japan, surprise conquerors of South Africa in their opening match, reaching a first ever quarter-final berth which they would have been fighting for on Sunday against the United States if the Scots had lost.

Recent results do not augur quite so badly for the two British sides in next weekend's quarter-finals at Twickenham.

Scotland have beaten Australia in two of their last three meetings and Wales overcame South Africa the last time the teams met -- albeit after a 16-game losing streak -- but the southern hemisphere teams are on a roll.

TITLE CONTENDERS

Australia, as they showed in attack in last weekend's victory at Twickenham that eliminated England and in defence on Saturday, are serious title contenders under Michael Cheika.

"It was a different type of game for us and so we had to show a different skin," said Cheika, who has transformed Australia since taking charge a year ago.

"We threw everything at them but you have to give Australia credit for keeping us out," said Wales captain Sam Warburton.

South Africa have put their 34-32 loss to Japan, the biggest World Cup upset ever, behind them with emphatic wins over Samoa, Scotland and the United States.

Samoa produced their best performance of the tournament and outscored Scotland by four tries to three and were 26-23 up at halftime but they will rue giving away a string of penalties in the second half.

Scotland scrumhalf Greig Laidlaw scored a decisive late try and kicked 21 points.

"We came across a Samoan team that we haven't seen in this World Cup. They were impressive, and we had to change the way we played," Scotland's Kiwi coach Vern Cotter said.

England closed their disappointing tournament as the first main hosts top go out at the pool stage with a 10-try, 60-3 win over Uruguay in Manchester.

The Uruguayans were out of their depth yet showed that there has been some progress since they lost 111-13 in 2003 against the England team that won the title.

Sunday is the last day of pool action and the pick of the day's four games is at the Millennium stadium where France and Ireland are battling for top spot in Pool D. The losers will face New Zealand in the quarter-finals while the winners take on Argentina.

(Editing by)