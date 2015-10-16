LONDON Irish eyes will be on flyhalf Johnny Sexton on Sunday, willing him to inspire their injury-hit side to victory over a rampaging Argentina and secure the men in green their first ever Rugby World Cup semi-final place.

Sexton limped off in last weekend's victory over France but was declared fit to play on Friday, a welcome boost for an Ireland team that has lost key players.

"We've allowed Johnny to build his way back. He had a fairly light start to the week but trained fully in the Millennium Stadium this morning and we feel he's ready to go," Ireland coach Joe Schmidt said.

The match against the Pumas promises to be the tightest of the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals which see southern hemisphere giants pitted against the top European sides -- minus hosts England, who fell at the first hurdle.

The Pumas eased into the last eight and will earn a semi-final showdown with Australia or Scotland if they can beat the Six Nations champions in Cardiff.

Ireland have never been beyond the quarter-finals at a World Cup and their hopes of doing so were rocked when captain Paul O'Connell and flanker Peter O'Mahony were ruled out of the tournament by injury.

A further blow came when openside flanker Sean O'Brien was banned after throwing a punch during the French game.

"Obviously it's important," Pumas centre Juan Martin Hernandez said of the Irish absentees. "But I think we should focus more on our game and the change in our style that has been working so far. We need to be strong."

Argentina go into the game knowing they have beaten Ireland in two of their three World Cup meetings. But those statistics count for nothing on the day, Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade said.

"They have a style similar to the Southern Hemisphere teams, committing few people in the contact areas and being accustomed to having the ball a lot of the time," Hourcade said.

Argentina switched Matias Moroni to outside centre in place of the suspended Marcelo Bosch. Juan Martin Hernandez moves back to inside centre to make way for the return of flyhalf Nicolas Sanchez.

CELTIC UNDERDOGS

Twice champions South Africa, the memory of their opening defeat by Japan still at the back of their minds, face an injury-hit Wales at Twickenham on Saturday.

Springboks coach Heyneke Meyer has made one change to his starting XV from the side that routed the United States 64-0, with in-form winger JP Pietersen returning from injury.

Scrumhalf Fourie du Preez will wear the captain's armband and he believes credit should go to the squad for the way they picked themselves up from the depths of despair to beat Samoa, Scotland and the United States.

"The Japan game was a massive shock, but after that match it could have got much worse. If we lost the next two games we would have gone home as the worst Springbok team in history," Du Preez said.

"I’m very proud of the way the guys stood up after that."

Wales have been hit by a series of injuries but will take heart from their triumph over adversity to make it out of a very tough group, which also included Australia and England.

The Welsh have made three changes, centre Tyler Morgan, prop Gethin Jenkins and flanker Dan Lydiate all returning to the side.

"The physicality and intensity of the matches so far will stand us in good stead for what is going to be a huge battle against the Springboks," Wales coach Warren Gatland said.

France will be underdogs against the All Blacks but the tournament favourites will be wary after Les Bleus' famous victories over them in the 2007 quarter-finals and 1999 semi-finals.

"The French and the All Blacks have a special history together," France captain Thierry Dusautoir said. "I hope we write a new chapter tomorrow."

Australia won tough battles against England and Wales in the pool stage but coach Michael Cheika believes the quarter-final against Scotland will be the toughest assignment yet.

"The match is going to be tough, painful and physical, and there will be times when we are under pressure," he said.

Australia will be without injured loose forward David Pocock and fullback Israel Folau.

Pocock will be replaced by Ben McCalman and Kurtley Beale comes in for Folau. Pocock's effectiveness at forcing turnovers will be missed but McCalman brings extra muscle into the back row.

Scotland have brought in forwards Fraser Brown and Tim Swinson for the banned Ross Ford and Jonny Gray.

Blair Cowan comes in at openside flanker for Ryan Wilson while the one change in the backs brings in Peter Horne at inside centre for the injured Matt Scott.

"We will go into this game with the belief that we can compete with and dominate a very strong Australian team and move forward to the last four," coach Vern Cotter said.

