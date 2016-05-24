Du Plessis, Miller smash tons as S Africa thump Sri Lanka
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
The 2015 Rugby World Cup hosted by England generated 2.3 billion pounds in economic output, making it the most successful event in the sport's history, according to a report by consulting firm EY.
The 48-day event, which ended with New Zealand lifting the trophy in October, added 1.1 billion pounds to the UK's gross domestic product, the firm said. It also attracted 406,000 international visitors from 151 countries, who spent 958 million pounds in the UK. About 2.47 million tickets were sold in total.
"The team at England Rugby 2015 and the RFU are proud of the tournament we organised and hosted, which will deliver valuable financial benefits not just for the game of rugby but for the wider national economy," Rugby Football Union Chief Executive Ian Ritchie said.
The World Cup 2015 was also the most commercially successful rugby event held, courtesy of a 40 percent increase in broadcast and commercial deals. Those provided an anticipated surplus of 150 million pounds, breaking the previous record of 122 million pounds set in 2007, the report said.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Larry King)
Faf du Plessis and David Miller struck centuries as South Africa cruised to an emphatic 121-run victory over wilting Sri Lanka in the second one-day International in Durban on Wednesday.
LONDON England lock George Kruis has been ruled out of the opening Six Nations match against France due to a knee injury, the English RFU said on Wednesday.
LONDON Temporary dismissals, also known as sin-bins, for yellow card offences at lower levels of the game could be given the go-ahead at an annual meeting of soccer's rule makers next month.