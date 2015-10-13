Mercedes have to raise game to meet Ferrari challenge - Hamilton
SHANGHAI Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.
LONDON Ireland captain Paul O'Connell bowed out of the Rugby World Cup on Tuesday with the latest in a string of injuries that have taken a heavy toll of squads before and during the tournament.
Following is a list of serious injuries suffered by the eight teams who will contest the quarter-finals on Saturday and Sunday.
SOUTH AFRICA
Duane Vermuelen, back row (neck, pre-tournament); Willem Alberts, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Marcell Coetzee, back row (knee, pre-tournament); Jean de Villiers, centre (fractured jaw); Victor Matfield, lock (hamstring); JP Pietersen, wing (knee).
WALES
Leigh Halfpenny, fullback (knee, pre-tournament); Rhys Webb, scrumhalf (foot, pre-tournament); Jonathan Davies, centre (hamstring, pre-tournament); Scott Williams, centre (knee); Cory Allen, centre (hamstring); Hallam Amos, wing (shoulder); Liam Williams, wing/fullback (foot); Eli Walker, wing (hamstring); Rhodri Jones, prop (arm).
NEW ZEALAND
Tony Woodcock, prop (hamstring).
FRANCE
Yoann Huget, wing (knee).
IRELAND
Jared Payne, centre (foot); Paul O'Connell, lock (hamstring); Peter O'Mahony, back row (knee); Johnny Sexton, flyhalf (groin).
ARGENTINA
Matias Diaz, prop (heart palpitations, pre-tournament); Gonzalo Camacho, wing (shoulder, pre-tournament); Juan Figallo, prop (knee, pre-tournament).
AUSTRALIA
Wycliff Palu, back row (hamstring); Will Skelton, lock (pectoral muscle).
SCOTLAND
Stuart McInally, hooker (neck, pre-tournament); Grant Gilchrist, lock (groin).
(Compiled by David Goodman, editing by Ed Osmond)
SHANGHAI Formula One triple champion Lewis Hamilton believes Mercedes will have to raise their game if they are to beat a resurgent Ferrari in Sunday's Chinese Grand Prix.
Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has signed a new contract that will keep him at Old Trafford until 2021, the Premier League club said in a statement on Thursday.
West Ham United need to snap their losing streak if they want to avoid a "do-or-die" situation during the Premier League run-in, manager Slaven Bilic said on Thursday.