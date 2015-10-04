LONDON Ireland coach Joe Schmidt was not pleased that his team's usual trademark accuracy went missing in Sunday's tight 16-9 victory over Italy but will take an ugly win when it means securing a place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

Ireland came through their first meaningful test of the competition thanks to a Keith Earls try and Johnny Sexton's boot but were far from convincing ahead of final-game shootout with France to decide who finishes top of Pool D.

"I said last week that I'd take a one point win, I'd rather not though and a one-score win is extremely tough on the heart but sometimes you do have to win ugly, particularly when you're up against very good teams," Schmidt told a news conference.

"We didn't play with the same intensity that we needed and that intensity was thrown back at us by an Italian team that were inspired today. Sometimes it's not your day and in the context of that we are delighted to get that result and to have qualified for the quarter-finals."

Ireland had tempered expectations that have been steadily building over the course of two Six Nations championship wins by warning that the Italians, boosted by the return from injury of Sergio Parisse, would present a tougher challenge than many had predicted.

But Schmidt said Ireland made life tough on themselves by giving back so much ball to their opponents, allowing Italy to come within a point early in the second half before Sexton pulled his side clear.

With centre Jared Payne running again after injuring his foot, Schmidt said he would have a fully fit 31-man squad to choose from for next week's game in Cardiff.

Captain Paul O'Connell said Ireland would need a massive performance similar to other recent successes against France to prevail.

"It's probably a timely reminder of where we need to be," O'Connell said of Sunday's win. "There is so much quality in the rest of the competition and with France, if we turn over the ball to them with the forward carriers they have, the backs they have, we'll be in big trouble."

"When we've performed well and won big games, we've been very good at denying teams access by our good set piece, by our discipline, by our accuracy and we need to do that again next weekend."

