Stoke back Berahino's drug ban comments, says manager Hughes
Premier League Stoke City support forward Saido Berahino's claim that his eight-week drugs ban was a result of a spiked drink, manager Mark Hughes said.
CARDIFF Ireland centre Jared Payne and fullback Rob Kearney will be available for the Six Nations champions' Rugby World Cup Pool D decider against France on Sunday after returning to training following minor injuries.
Ireland coach Joe Schmidt had expected to have a fully fit 31-man squad to choose from after Kearney was rested with a gluteal strain and Payne ruled out with a bruised foot from the side who battled past Italy last weekend.
"Jared and Rob both trained fully yesterday morning and came through it well without any adverse reaction so both are available for selection," Ireland team manager Michael Kearney said in a statement on Thursday.
Both Ireland and France have already made the knockout stages but the clash in Cardiff is almost certain to send the losers into a quarter-final against champions New Zealand, with a likely last-eight game against Argentina awaiting the winners.
(Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Julien Pretot)
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said captain Jordan Henderson's return from a foot injury has been put back for the foreseeable future and he would adopt a cautious approach with the midfielder to avoid aggravating the problem.