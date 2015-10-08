CARDIFF Ireland centre Jared Payne and fullback Rob Kearney will be available for the Six Nations champions' Rugby World Cup Pool D decider against France on Sunday after returning to training following minor injuries.

Ireland coach Joe Schmidt had expected to have a fully fit 31-man squad to choose from after Kearney was rested with a gluteal strain and Payne ruled out with a bruised foot from the side who battled past Italy last weekend.

"Jared and Rob both trained fully yesterday morning and came through it well without any adverse reaction so both are available for selection," Ireland team manager Michael Kearney said in a statement on Thursday.

Both Ireland and France have already made the knockout stages but the clash in Cardiff is almost certain to send the losers into a quarter-final against champions New Zealand, with a likely last-eight game against Argentina awaiting the winners.

