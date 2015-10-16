CARDIFF As a former school teacher, the Ireland coach Joe Schmidt knows the importance of maintaining order.

With Ireland on tenterhooks ahead of Sunday's World Cup quarter-final against Argentina, Schmidt has been at pains to shield his team from the rising expectations.

With thousands of Ireland fans heading to Cardiff for the match and millions more expected to on television, Schmidt has made a point of going about business as usual to keep everyone calm.

"We have been in a bit of a bubble so we haven't been burdened by it, or utilised it to further motivate ourselves," he told a news conference on Friday.

"It's keeping a lid on that a little bit.

"We know that playing the game is an emotionally charged moment but at the same time you've got to very clear in your thinking, so it's trying to get that balance."

Despite trying to cocoon his players from all the hype, Schmidt gave his players an insight into the support they have when golfer Rory McIlroy and boxer Barry McGuigan visited the team hotel.

He is also aware of what's at stake. Ireland have reached the quarter-finals on five previous occasions but lost each time.

Schmidt knows the expectations are possibly even higher this time after his team won the last two Six Nations championships and topped their pool but is confident his team won't be lumbered with the weight of history.

"I know Irish teams have been really well prepared in the past and they haven't quite got over the line," he said.

"I think the Irish team at the last World Cup were really well prepared and they were incredibly disappointed at the end of the day and we will be too (if we lose).

"But the group have demonstrated, in adversity, that they can respond. There's something in the Irish psyche that if they are beaten around a little bit, there's a resilience and a resolve that gets demonstrated.

"And I will be really confident that that will be demonstrated. Is that going to be enough? We'll find out on Sunday."

A naturally nervous man, Schmidt has not made any bold predictions about his team's chances of beating the Pumas, saying he is wary about the dangers they pose.

Although they finished runners-up in their group, Argentina gave New Zealand a tough workout while Ireland struggled to beat Italy, a team that play a similar game to the Pumas.

"Italy, for us, was a tough day at the office and there are a number of similarities in the way Italy and Argentina play," Schmidt said.

"They tend to challenge you at the breakdown, and Argentina have the luxury of some world class finishers.

"Across the board they've got a fair bit more armoury than Italy had and we struggled past Italy with a pretty full team, so we know we have to go another step."

