LONDON Irish fans flocked to London again on Sunday confident the Six Nations champions will book their place in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals with a victory over Italy before marching into a group decider against France.

A week after being largely responsible for the biggest ever World Cup attendance when Ireland's large expatriate community and travelling fans packed out London's Wembley Stadium, it was the turn of the 54,000 capacity Olympic Stadium to more closely resemble a home fixture in Dublin.

Eased into the tournament with routine victories over Canada and Romania, Joe Schmidt's Ireland will be presented with their first real test of the competition, regardless of their opponents' patchy form.

Italy's cause will be aided by the return from injury of captain Sergio Parisse.

The imposing number eight will win his 111th cap for a team who have struggled to a single victory over Canada and face elimination from the tournament if they fail to upset an Irish side they have beaten only once in 16 Six Nations attempts.

Ireland have looked sharp in their opening games, albeit against limited opposition, but are wary of the physical Italians and their talismanic captain, who Ireland skipper Paul O'Connell described as one of the greatest players he has played against.

Ireland have named their strongest possible line-up as they seek to move on to France and the chance to top Pool D, a significant prize given that the victors would probably avoid defending champions New Zealand in the quarter-finals.

Flyhalf Johnny Sexton, rested last time out against Romania, will look to take up where he left off in 60 impressive minutes against Canada, while centre Robbie Henshaw is given his first run after missing the opening games with a tight hamstring.

Rob Kearney and Jared Payne miss out with minor injuries, but Schmidt has an ample supply of in-form players to provide back up, with Simon Zebo and Tommy Bowe given another chance to impress.

