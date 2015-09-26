LEEDS A disjointed, underwhelming Italy narrowly avoided becoming victims of another Rugby World Cup shock, leaving coach Jacques Brunel seeking significant improvement after their nervous five-point victory over a brave Canada on Saturday.

Italy were a second best throughout their Pool D clash at Elland Road in Leeds but prevailed by virtue of Canada’s inability to turn a plethora of second-half breaks into points.

Against a more skilled side than the fearless yet unpolished Canada, Italy would probably have succumbed to a heavy defeat.

Their usually reliable scrum struggled to make any inroads against their well-drilled opponents while a lack of creativity behind the pack rendered their attack toothless for long periods.

In the continued absence of their inspirational captain and number 8 Sergio Parisse, Italy lacked a genuine world-class player capable of breaking down their plucky opponents.

“It was a difficult match,” Brunel conceded. "It was hectic at times and we put the Canadian team in position to command the game. We had opportunities to score tries but we didn’t and the match was difficult until the end.

“We made a lot of mistakes in defence. I’m not sure how many; 31 missed tackles?”

Italy's next Pool D outing is against an Ireland side who dispatched Canada 50-7 in their opening match.

"If we play the same way again next week we will go down 30 points against Ireland,” Brunel said. “If we don’t have precision or commitment against Ireland there will be no fight, no battle.

“We need to be a team that can deliver three or four games at a high level but we didn’t deliver anything in either of our first two games.”

Parisse remains a doubt for the Ireland game after surgery on a blood clot in his leg but will be reassessed on Monday ahead of the showdown at the Olympic Stadium next Sunday.

“I cannot say yet (whether he will play), we will be able to tell you on Monday,” Brunel added. “There will be another test then we will make a decision.”

