LEEDS Italy and Canada are bidding to register their first victory of the Rugby World Cup when they face off at a Maple Leaf and Tricolore-clad Elland Road for their Pool D clash in Leeds on Saturday.

In the first of two matches at the home of former English football champions Leeds United and in the traditional heartland of rugby league, fans turned out in force in the dazzling Autumn sunshine, many with their faces painted.

With players from both teams hitting tackle bags and practicing intricate backline moves the buzz around the famous old ground grew in anticipation for its Rugby World Cup bow.

Both sides were defeated in their opening matches, Italy by an impressive France side while Canada were thumped by Ireland.

The Azzurri -- renowned for tough, uncompromising forwards rather than silky, eye-catching backs -- were undone by ill-discipline against France and reacted by dropping bison-like prop Martin Castrogiovanni to the bench.

Canada, buoyed by returning skipper Tyler Ardron, remain an ever-improving side and showed glimpses against Six Nations winners Ireland that they have the tools and commitment to hurt an Italian side ranked just three places above them.

Italy are still without inspirational captain and number eight Sergio Parisse -- recovering from surgery to drain a blood clot on his leg.

Without his undoubted magic the solid yet unspectacular Italians, backed by colourful contingent of partisan supporters, will be confident of extending their winning streak against Canada to five matches.

