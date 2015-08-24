MILAN Lock Marco Bortolami, 35, Italy's most capped player with 112 appearances, has been left out of the 31-man squad for the Rugby World Cup.

Zebre flanker Mauro Bergamasco, who made his debut in 1998 and has also played more than 100 times, has been included for his fifth World Cup, the Italian federation said on their website (www.federugby.it) on Monday.

Italy were beaten 16-12 by Scotland in a World Cup warm-up in Turin on Saturday.

The Azzurri are in Pool D with France, Ireland, Canada and Romania for next month's tournament in England and Wales.

