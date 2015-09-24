Rugby Union - France v Italy - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool D - Twickenham Stadium, London, England - 19/9/15Italy players look dejected after the gameAction Images via Reuters / Andrew CouldridgeLivepic

LONDON Italy coach Jacques Brunel made four changes to his team for the Rugby World Cup Pool D game against Canada in Leeds on Saturday.

Props Michele Rizzo and Lorenzo Cittadini replace Matias Aguero and Martin Castrogiovanni who started in the 32-10 defeat by France on Saturday.

Centres Gonzalo Garcia and Tommaso Benvenuti were brought in for Andrea Masi, who will miss the rest of the tournament with an Achilles injury, and Michele Campagnaro.

Team: 1-Michele Rizzo, 2-Leonardo Ghiraldini (captain), 3-Lorenzo Cittadini, 4-Quintin Geldenhuys, 5-Josh Furno, 6-Alessandro Zanni, 7-Francesco Minto, 8-Samuela Vunisa; 9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 13-Tommaso Benvenuti, 14-Leonardo Sarto, 15-Luke McLean

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Matias Aguero, 18-Martin Castrogiovanni, 19-Marco Fuser, 20-Mauro Bergamasco, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Michele Campagnaro

