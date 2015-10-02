LONDON Italy captain Sergio Parisse returns to the team among five changes for the Rugby World Cup Pool D match against Ireland at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

The talismanic number eight replaced Samuela Vunisa and will take over as skipper from hooker Leonardo Ghiraldini, who misses the match due to a thigh injury.

Flanker Simon Favaro makes his first World Cup start after playing 19 minutes as a replacement in the opening 32-10 defeat by France.

Italy beat Canada 23-18 in their second game and sit third in the group but they must overcome Ireland to retain a chance of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

Team: 1-Matias Aguero, 2-Andrea Manici, 3-Lorenzo Cittadini,

4-Ouintin Geldenhuys, 5-Josh Furno, 6-Francesco Minto, 7-Simone Favaro, 8-Sergio Parisse (captain); 9-Edoardo Gori, 10-Tommaso Allan, 11-Giovanbattista Venditti, 12-Gonzalo Garcia, 13-Michele Capagnaro, 14-Leonardo Sarto, 15-Luke McLean.

Replacements: 16-Davide Giazzon, 17-Michele Rizzo, 18-Dario Chistolini, 19-Alessandro Zanni, 20-Mauro Bergamasco, 21-Guglielmo Palazzani, 22-Carlo Canna, 23-Tommaso Benvenuti.

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Justin Palmer)