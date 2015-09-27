Japan's Akihito Yamada attempts to catch the ball during their international rugby test match against New Zealand's Maori All Blacks in Tokyo November 8, 2014. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

Japanese winger Akihito Yamada survived everything the mighty South Africans threw at him during the Brave Blossoms' memorable win last week only to be taken down by a tap tackle from a fish.

The 30-year-old missed Wednesday's 45-10 Rugby World Cup loss to Scotland after being stung on the foot by a weever fish when the team went for a swim off the English South Coast following their memorable 34-32 win over the Springboks.

"It hurt like crazy. We were all out in the sea and I was the only one who got stung. I'm never going in the ocean again," he was quoted as saying by Kyodo News after training on Saturday.

Yamada, who was replaced by match winner Karne Hesketh in the final minute of the victory over the Springboks, said he was fully fit to face Samoa in their third Group B clash on Saturday in Milton Keynes.

"I finally feel good again. I'm not hurting anywhere now," said Yamada, who spent last year with the Western Force in Super Rugby.

(Writing by Patrick Johnston in Singapore; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)