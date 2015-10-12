GLOUCESTER, England Japan narrowly failed to reach the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals but their performances lit up the tournament and put the country firmly on the rugby map.

Their stunning 34-32 upset win over South Africa sent shockwaves around the sporting world and the Japanese became the first team to exit the World Cup after winning three group games.

"Let's be honest, before this tournament Japan were one of the joke teams," coach Eddie Jones told reporters.

"Teams would put out their B team against them and win by 80-90 points. To come here and win three out of four games is a super effort from the team."

Australian Jones is stepping down as coach after three years in charge.

"I'm tired," he said after the 28-18 win over the United States on Sunday.

"I want everything today to be about the team, not about my last game. The players deserve all the credit, they were absolutely fantastic today," Jones added.

"We were probably 15-20 percent off our best today, but we kept plugging away and to win a game like that when you're not at your best shows how we have grown up."

The victory over South Africa, sealed with a last-gasp try, ensured Japan were the neutrals' favourite team for the rest of the tournament.

"It was interesting coming in on the bus, and the fans on the side of the road with Japanese flags, and most of them didn't look like Japanese people," Jones said.

"What a wonderful thing for the team to achieve that."

Television viewing figures in Japan soared after the South Africa game and the country is hosting the 2019 World Cup, the first time the tournament will be held in Asia.

"Maybe there was 30 million people in Japan watching this game," Jones said.

"That's the whole of the Australian population plus the kangaroos, and New Zealand and all the sheep. Now that's not bad."

Jones said Japan captain Michael Leitch and his team mates were heroes.

"Now out of that 30 million people there are kids that want to be the new Michael Leitch," he said.

"It's a fantastic opportunity for Japan. These guys are heroes now. They've changed the whole image of Japanese rugby. When kids have heroes, they want to emulate them and that's what sport can do."

Jones played down speculation linking him with the England coaching job if Stuart Lancaster leaves the role following the hosts' first-round exit from the World Cup.

"I've had the great honour of coaching the Wallabies to a World Cup final, and Japan to three wins from four here. It's not a difficult job," Jones said.

"A difficult job is getting up in the morning and doing the garbage run, or tending to wheat in the field. This is an honour and a privilege.

"If anyone comes knocking on my doors, it's polite to answer and that's all I've said."

(Writing by Ed Osmond, editing by Padraic Halpin)