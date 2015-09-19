BRIGHTON, England (Eddie Jones revelled in the victory of a lifetime of top level coaching after taking his Japan side to a stunning 32-32 win over South Africa at the Rugby World Cup on Saturday and predicted a bright future for the game in the country. "We worked hard for it. I've coached for 20 years and I’ve never worked as hard as I have with Japan and I have to be honest with you, I can’t work this hard anymore... I’m getting too old! At 55 I should be in Barbados watching cricket,” said the Australian, who led the Wallabies to the runners-up slot at the 2003 tournament and was a consultant to South Africa’s winning side in 2007 before taking on the Japan job three years ago. "The crowd support was amazing. I think even the Springbok supporters were baying for us near the end...maybe not, maybe I’m exaggerating. But the noise for the team was unbelievable. That’s got to go down as one of greatest games in World Cup history," he said of the Pool B opener at the Brighton Community Stadium.

"We had an opening ceremony in Brighton last week and they showed a video of the Japan (rugby) history. We hadn’t won a game for 24 years (their only World Cup success came against Zimbabwe in the 1991 tournament).

"I said to the guys after: 'Next time they do that in four years, you want them to show a history where Japan has won big games'.

"Now the history has changed for Japanese rugby. There are little kids at home now who maybe wanted to be basketballers or soccer players, who wanted to be the next (Mashiro) Tanaka at the New York Yankees or (Shinji) Kagawa at.. whoever he plays for in Germany (Borussia Dortmund)… or (Keisuke) Honda at AC Milan.

"Now they will want to be the next Michael Leitch or Ayumu Gorumaru. It can change the face of the sport in Japan (host of the 2019 tournament) because the best athletes might now be attracted to play rugby. It can have an amazing impact."

