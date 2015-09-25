Rugby Union - New Zealand v Namibia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Olympic Stadium, London, England - 24/9/15Namibia players line up behind the Webb Ellis Cup before the matchReuters / Eddie KeoghLivepic

LONDON - After the heady excitement of standing up to the world champions and avoiding an embarrassing defeat, Namibia have set their sights on a ground-breaking victory in the Rugby World Cup.

The southern African country, with only 19 rugby clubs and just over 1,100 registered players, have never won a World Cup game, conceding over 1,000 points in 16 defeats, including a 145-0 thrashing by hosts Australia in 2003.

But captain Jacques Burger, one of a handful of professionals in their ranks, said they were determined to register their first victory after losing their opening Pool C match 58-14 to New Zealand on Thursday.

“Our aim is still to win one game. Realistically, that has to come in one of our next two matches,” Burger told reporters.

Namibia have five days to recover before taking on Tonga in Exeter on Tuesday and they play Georgia just over a week later at the same venue.

“Those are the games we have targeted but you’ve seen how hard it is to win a game at the World Cup and Georgia beating Tonga has not made it easier,” Burger added.

Georgia upset the form book to beat Tonga 17-10 in Gloucester last weekend.

“We are going to take all positives away from the New Zealand game but the next match we have to play to win and also the one after that," Burger said.

"From now on we just have to push and push until we get that victory. We are positive, that’s why we are at this World Cup.”

Namibia's final group game is against Argentina.

