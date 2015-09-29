EXETER, England Namibia were left to reflect ruefully on a 17th successive Rugby World Cup defeat after scoring three tries in a 35-21 defeat by Tonga on Tuesday.

The African side had targeted their first win in the global showpiece tournament after restricting New Zealand to a 58-14 victory in their opening Group C game but were undone by a fired-up Tonga side.

"We can't fault the effort or the commitment of the players but Tonga were just too good for us today," Namibia coach Phil Davies told reporters.

"It was disappointing we didn't get a bit closer towards the end, with all the effort we put in. We will just keep moving forward."

Namibia have matches against Argentina and Georgia to come as they seek to secure that elusive first win.

"We have got two games left, we are quite proud of the performances to date, but we've just got to keep working until we get that elusive win we are after," Davies said.

Namibia captain and flanker Jacques Burger scored two tries in the second half to keep his side in touch.

"The scrums is where we lost the game," he said.

"I noticed six, seven penalties against us. It makes it hard to play. You get into their half, give away a penalty and they kick it back.

"We let in too many tries at first phase, that is an area at this level of rugby you just can't do. We will learn from that.

"We can attack and defend well at certain times in a match and it is good for us, we can take those victories away. But we need to start talking win."

Namibia, playing at their fifth World Cup, still have one simple goal.

"We talk about the win, that is all we aim for. We don't just want to be here, we want to win a match and I believe we can," Burger said.

