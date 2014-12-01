LONDON Snapshot of the major nations following the autumn internationals 10 months before the rugby World Cup:

World Cup betting:

New Zealand 5-2

England 7-2

South Africa 9-2

Australia 9-1

Ireland 10-1

France 16-1

Wales 14-1

Argentina 66-1

Scotland 300-1

Odds supplied by British bookmaker Ladbrokes.

NEW ZEALAND

Steve Hansen's planning for the next World Cup has been in the making since he took over after the All Blacks won the 2011 trophy and he has introduced more than 20 players to the team in the last three seasons, ensuring the grizzled core of the side will be surrounded by youthful, yet experienced players.

The mental toughness of those veterans, led by captain Richie McCaw, has been most evident this year as New Zealand won 12 of their 14 games, in some of which where they needed a late burst to put the match away.

That ability to 'win ugly' as Hansen put it after their final November test against Wales should serve them well in the knockout phases of the World Cup when teams adopt tighter and more conservative playing styles.

While they have won 38 and drawn two of their 42 games since the 2011 tournament the fact that so many teams this year, and Ireland in 2013, pushed them so close shows they are not streets ahead of the pack.

However, there were also glimpses, notably when they destroyed England in the first half of their 36-13 victory in June and took a supremely confident Australia to pieces 51-20 in Auckland, that demonstrated when they get it absolutely right, no team can stay with them.

Key strengths

Mental toughness, depth in key positions, willingness and ability to exploit space at every opportunity and the capacity to change gears like no other side in the world.

The handling skills of their tight forwards is unparalleled, with players all able to offload in the tackle and appear comfortable with the ball in hand.

Concerns

Scrumhalves TJ Perenara and Tawera Kerr-Barlow have not developed as would have hoped, leaving a gap between Aaron Smith and his understudies. Depth at hooker still remains a concern.

The lineout effectiveness dropped away considerably towards the end of the year and the breakdown proved an issue.

Man to watch

Beauden Barrett usurped Aaron Cruden in the pecking order at flyhalf and while he still has to develop better game management and work on his goal kicking, he appears to have more scope to take his game to a higher level and has the flexibility to cover wing and fullback.

========

ENGLAND

Stuart Lancaster said he had learned a lot from England's four November internationals and the biggest lesson -- or reminder -- was probably that they have not got the personnel to play an exciting running game but can beat anyone when they base their approach on forward power.

Defeats by New Zealand and South Africa exposed the familiar flaws in the backline but the victory over Australia, on the back of a hugely dominant scrum and the best lineout of any test nation in 2014, sent a chilling reminder that on home soil they will be a challenge to anyone next year.

There is strength in depth too -- seven British and Irish Lions were missing in November -- but England need a dominant Six Nations to ensure their momentum continues.

Strengths

Power pack and home advantage. They are not enough alone to win a World Cup but if the backs do enough -- and defensively they are superb -- then they will not be far away. Unsung captain Chris Robshaw is proving a rock too in an improving back row.

Concerns

Nothing new here - midfield, where England have tried more than 40 combinations since the 2003 World Cup triumph. Lancaster is still far from finding a settled centre combination but seems likely to return to Manu Tuilagi plus one.

A general lack of devil in the backline continues, though the arrival of George Ford at flyhalf and a good autumn for wingers Anthony Watson and supercharged Jonny May brought chinks of light.

Man to watch

George Ford grabbed his opportunity at flyhalf with excellent displays against Samoa and Australia and has overtaken Owen Farrell in the pecking order. He has yet to show the ice-nerved goalkicking reliability of Farrell but, at still only 21, he will be a better player in 10 months.

============

SOUTH AFRICA

A disappointing northern hemisphere tour ended on a disastrous note with a knee ligament injury for captain Jean de Villiers that has threatened his World Cup and potentially forces a significant change in plan for coach Heyneke Meyer.

Meyer has tried to inject a more ball-in-hand approach into the Springboks’ play this year and that relies heavily on the decision-making of De Villiers in the inside centre berth.

His loss as a leader would be a huge blow, but would probably force centre-partner Jan Serfontein into his preferred number 12 jersey, with Meyer then desperate to talk Jaque Fourie back into international rugby in the 13 position.

South Africa have great depth in the forward pack and, aside from his centre conundrum, Meyer’s biggest puzzle ahead of the World Cup is flyhalf.

Pat Lambie seems the go-to man but Handre Pollard is a greater, if less experienced talent, while Johan Goosen has long been touted as the best flyhalf in the country when fit. Morne Steyn, whose game revolved more around kicking, has fallen down the pecking order but remains a strong option.

Strengths

A powerful forward pack with good front-row depth, a steady lineout and players who understand the mechanics of the breakdown extremely well.

They have good depth at flyhalf and on the wing, while fullback Willie le Roux is a match-winner on his day with the ability to create attacking opportunities from nothing.

Concerns

Fourie du Preez is far and away the outstanding scrumhalf for the Springboks but beyond him the cupboard looks bare. Ruan Pienaar, Francois Hougaard, Cobus Reinach and Jano Vermaak all have their limitations.The injury to De Villiers could mean a shuffle at centre with just four matches scheduled before the tournament to get the pairing right.

The team were also let down by poor discipline at times during the year and adapting to the referee of the day and his interpretations of the play will be key.

Man to watch

Junior World Player of the Year Handre Pollard is a superb attacking flyhalf with the ability to break the line with his slippery running.

He has a dependable boot, but such is his tender age, the 20-year-old lacks experience both at franchise and international level.

=========

AUSTRALIA

The worst November tour for nine years following on from a Rugby Championship in which they handed Argentina their first victory in the competition might suggest a team in crisis, but things are never quite that simple in Australian rugby.

Coach Michael Cheika, who replaced Ewen McKenzie on the eve of the tour, has not had much time to put his imprint on a team who one test with the All Blacks and should have won another this year.

The defence is strong and should get stronger so if he can bring a bit more variation to the attack, get more aggression from his forwards and mitigate the worst of the problems at scrum time, the Wallabies will be a threat.

Cheika will have precious little game time with the team before the World Cup but should be able to welcome hookers Stephen Moore and Tatafu Polota-Nau, number eight Wycliff Palu, winger James O'Connor and former skipper David Pocock back into the fold.

Strengths

Australia will never be short of quality backs and the likes of Israel Folau, Tevita Kuridrani, Kurtley Beale, Henry Speight and O'Connor will cause problems for any side if they can get front-foot ball.

Concerns

The tight five, in particular the front row at the scrum, is always a problem for Australia because of the lack of quality players available and they were crushed by England in their final tour game. In the absence of power they need to rediscover the art of playing smart to mitigate it.

The national distaste for kicking the ball from hand means the Wallabies have played too much of the game in their own half this year and allowed the opposition to employ rush defences to disrupt the midfield.

Man to watch

David Pocock. The return of the openside flanker after two years on the sidelines injured might create a headache for Cheika in figuring out how to include him in the side along with his skipper Michael Hooper.

However, he cannot afford to ignore the man who almost single-handedly won a World Cup quarter-final against South Africa in 2011.

=========

IRELAND

Ireland followed up their Six Nations triumph by claiming their first November series sweep in eight years, with victories over Australia and South Africa made all the more impressive by the long list of injuries.

Missing the likes of Sean O'Brien, Cian Healy and Andrew Trimble, not to mention the retired Brian O'Driscoll, coach Joe Schmidt got the maximum out of what was left to show Ireland have a deep squad going into the World Cup.

Options to fill O'Driscoll's number 13 shirt narrowed to the point of it now being a question of who partners the imposing Robbie Henshaw with fellow 21-year-old Stuart Olding and New Zealand-born Jared Payne putting pressure on Gordon D'Arcy.

Among other fringe players catapulted into the reckoning, Leinster flanker Rhys Ruddock proved an excellent replacement for O'Brien and Chris Henry, who suffered a blockage in his brain before the South Africa game.

But it was Ireland's experienced men who delivered on Schmidt's precise game plan. Two years after a back injury nearly ended his career, captain Paul O'Connell is playing better than ever while there are few, if any, half-back combinations as dangerous as Conor Murray and Jonathan Sexton.

Key strengths

England's World Cup-winning side of 2003 knew the importance of developing a winning habit and Ireland are doing just that, winning seven on the bounce and showing they can find ways to neutralise teams of the quality of South Africa and Australia.

Their pack can stand up against the best in the world whom they have rattled with high intensity, aggressive defending. In Sexton, they may have the best on-field manager of a game in the world while Schmidt is quickly showing that he could be the best off it.

Concerns

The one criticism levelled after the November victories were that they were one-dimensional and that the blizzard of kicks rained down upon their opponents was not all that pretty to watch. Against South Africa, Ireland did not offload a ball once.

The return of key ball carriers like Healy and O'Brien will make Ireland more dynamic, as will the bedding down of a centre partnership during the Six Nations. Expect to see some variety from Ireland in February and March.

Man to watch

It almost seems like Robbie Henshaw was earmarked as heir apparent to Brian O'Driscoll as soon as he made his debut for Connacht as a 19-year-old just two years ago. Against Jean de Villiers and Tevita Kuridrani, he proved just why.

The baby-faced Henshaw can play at 12 or 13 - as well as fullback - and, at 1.92 metres tall, brings a big presence to the Irish midfield. He is a good footballer too and is the future of this burgeoning Ireland team.

========

FRANCE

After years of tinkering, manager Philippe Saint-Andre has possibly found a consistent halfback pairing with scrumhalf Sebastien Tillous-Borde and flyhalf Camille Lopez starting all three autumn tests and leading Les Bleus to a victory against Australia.

They are Saint-Andre's 13th stating halfback pair since he took over from Marc Lievremont after the 2011 World Cup.

After a disappointing Six Nations campaign in which they finished fourth, Les Bleus conceded 95 points in three away defeats against Australia in June.

They bounced back in November with wins against Fiji and Australia, although a terrible first half cost them a defeat against Argentina in their final test.

In a nutshell, France lack consistency and they will need to address that if they are to reach another World Cup final, but they have improved their efficiency, showing against the Wallabies last month they could hurt their opponents despite being dominated in possession.

Strengths

France can now rely on a better contribution from the bench, which was not always the case. South Africans scrumhalf Rory Kockott and fullback Scott Spedding are good examples of foreign players bedding in well.

The defence has also dramatically improved. France now manage to prevent their opponents to develop their passing game by being extremely aggressive. The centres play a pivotal role.

Concerns

Consistency. Flashes of inspiration can be followed by dramatic concentration lapses, which can last an entire half - last month they were 15-0 down after 29 minutes en route to home defeat by Argentina.

Man to watch

Winger Teddy Thomas scored a hat trick of tries against Fiji on his debut before scoring a beautiful try against Australia after whizzing past six tacklers. The inspiration France may need when it gets tough.

========

WALES

Coach Warren Gatland has never lacked the belief that his team can compete with the southern hemisphere big guns even if results under his tenure have said otherwise.

The trend of pushing the heavyweights close before going down as gallant losers continued this month with late turnaround defeats by Australia and New Zealand.

But a victory over a jaded South Africa in their final November game may just have given Wales the impetus for another strong World Cup challenge after their run to the semi-finals in 2011.

Digesting the self-belief gained from a 12-6 win over the Springboks, only their second ever, will be key to how Wales progress as they face a tough task just to qualify from a pool containing England and Australia.

After a long search for a consistent halfback combination, the Ospreys duo of Dan Biggar and Rhys Webb appear to be developing a good understanding.

Strengths

Wales possess a solid and hugely experienced pack, particularly in the shape of lock Alun-Wyn Jones and a back row of Sam Warburton, Dan Lydiate and Toby Faletau.

Gatland asked his side to step up their defensive efforts and they responded for 65 minutes against the All Blacks, before tiring in a 34-16 loss, then against a punchless South Africa.

Webb has provided some impetus to an attack which can open up any defence, with reliable kicker Leigh Halfpenny a points machine with the boot.

Concerns

Wales have shown that they have an 'A' game but does Gatland have a 'B' and 'C' game to call on when the going gets tough?

Far too many errors were made in overcoming Fiji and problems were clearly evident in the scrum and lineout against the southern hemisphere heavyweights.

Man to watch

Fullback/wing Liam Williams appears to have put behind him the memory of conceding a penalty try in the final minute which helped condemn Wales to a one-point defeat in South Africa in June.

Quick and creative, he was hugely impressive at fullback in the win over Fiji and solid on the wing against South Africa.

===========

ARGENTINA

A year’s hard graft and run of eight defeats ended with a promising three wins in four matches.

The key wins against Australia and France came in contrasting style, evidence of the Pumas' overall improvement. They fought back from 14-0 down for their maiden Rugby Championship victory over the Wallabies in Mendoza in October, and ran up a 15-3 halftime lead over the French before defending resolutely for the 18-13 victory - thanks to four drop goals.

Strengths

Traditionally strong in the scrum, the Pumas are making better use of increased possession to play with the confidence to run the ball and attack. They are also constantly broadening their player base bringing though home-based talent with their European exiles down in numbers.

Concerns

They need to improve their lineout, having allowed the French to steal several in the second half of their upset win in Paris. To sustain a run of good results they also need to improve their fitness.

Man to watch

Fullback Joaquin Tuculet, who has emerged this year as a worthy successor to Martin Sansot of the 1980s side and Ignacio Corleto of the 2007 World Cup team. Good in defence and joining the line in attack, he earned an invitation to the Barbarians for their November match against Australia at Twickenham.

=========

SCOTLAND

A narrow defeat by New Zealand and wins over Argentina and Tonga add up to an encouraging autumn series under new coach Vern Cotter. Scotland have played a high-tempo style of rugby and have attacked with verve as bold team selections were rewarded with much more coherent and aggressive performances.

They have genuine hopes of being competitive in the Six Nations, a tournament in which they have won only five matches out of 25 since 2010, and will expect to advance from a World Cup pool alongside South Africa ahead of Samoa.

Strengths

Youthful forward pack inspired by the second-row pairing of brothers Richie and Jonny Gray. Incisive back line full of pace and invention led by fullback Stuart Hogg.

Concerns

Finn Russell has struggled to impose himself at flyhalf and will need to step up to take the pressure off scrumhalf and captain Greig Laidlaw. Too many unforced errors throughout the team.

Man to watch

Rob Harley has emerged as a significant force at blindside flanker. The hard-working 24-year-old adds a bit of mongrel to the Scottish pack.

