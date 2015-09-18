New Zealand All Black's Conrad Smith, Dan Carter, Ma'a Nonu, Keven Mealamu, Richie McCaw and Tony Woodcock (L to R) celebrate winning the Bledisloe Cup rugby match against Australia at Eden Park in Auckland, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Nigel Marple

LONDON If holders New Zealand are to have their noses bloodied in the early stages of their Rugby World Cup defence then Argentina's Pumas are likely to be the side to do it at Wembley on Sunday.

No one expects the All Blacks to suffer any mishaps on their way to the business end of the tournament as they set out to repeat their 2011 triumph but Steve Hansen's side face their toughest Pool C opponents first up.

While he also expects physical tests from lesser lights Tonga and Georgia, coach Hansen knows the Pumas have the forward power to ruffle their feathers, especially in the scrum where front three Tony Woodcock, Dane Coles and Owen Franks can expect a combative afternoon.

New Zealand beat the Pumas in the quarter-finals four years ago and have won 20 out of 21 encounters and drawn the other against the South Americans -- the most recent a 39-18 victory in Christchurch in July.

Hansen, though, has taken no chances by naming his strongest side possible -- the XV he will send out on to the field the most experienced ever in a test match with over 1,000 caps between them.

The All Blacks have made one change to the side that beat Australia at Eden Park five weeks ago with blindside Jerome Kaino replacing Victor Vito, who drops to the bench.

Centre Ma'a Nonu, who will win his 98th cap, said the All Blacks had a lot of respect for Argentina.

"They can roll anyone, especially at World Cups. Juan Martin Hernandez is a great player. All over the park, they’re good. Especially their backs are pretty elusive,” he said.

Flyhalf Beauden Barrett, who will start on the bench, added: "You can’t take them lightly on any day. They’re going to be a huge threat at this World Cup.”

Potent scrummagers Argentina have been preaching a team ethic in the build-up and there is no doubt that competing in the Rugby Championship since 2012 and going toe-to-toe with the All Blacks, Australia and South Africa has been a huge boost for their game.

While consistency still eludes them, victory last year over the Wallabies and a first road win against the Springboks in Durban on Aug. 9 underlined the capabilities of Daniel Hourcade's men.

Hourcade has made five changes from the side beaten 26-12 by South Africa in their last test in Buenos Aires a month ago with the Pumas fielding seven Rugby World Cup debutants.

Teams:

New Zealand: 1-Tony Woodcock, 2-Dane Coles, 3-Owen Franks, 4-Brodie Retallick, 5-Sam Whitelock, 6-Jerome Kaino, 7-Richie McCaw (captain), 8-Kieran Read; 9-Aaron Smith, 10-Dan Carter, 11-Julian Savea, 12-Ma'a Nonu, 13-Conrad Smith, 14-Nehe Milner-Skudder, 15-Ben Smith

Replacements: 16-Keven Mealamu, 17-Wyatt Crockett, 18-Charlie Faumuina, 19-Victor Vito, 20-Sam Cane, 21-TJ Perenara, 22-Beauden Barrett, 23-Sonny Bill Williams Argentina: 1-Marcos Ayerza, 2-Agustin Creevy (captain), 3-Nahuel Tetaz Chaparro, 4-Guido Petti, 5-Tomas Lavanini, 6-Pablo Matera, 7-Juan Martin Fernandez Lobbe, 8-Leonardo Senatore;

9-Tomas Cubelli, 10-Nicolas Sanchez, 11-Juan Imhoff, 12-Juan Martin Hernandez, 13-Marcelo Bosch, 14-Santiago Cordero,

15-Joaquin Tuculet

Replacements: 16-Julian Montoya, 17-Lucas Noguera, 18-Ramiro Herrera, 19-Mariano Galarza, 20-Juan Manuel Leguizamon,

21-Martin Landajo, 22-Jeronimo De La Fuente, 23-Lucas Gonzalez Amorosino

