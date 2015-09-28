CARDIFF All Blacks flyhalf Dan Carter returns to his favourite hunting ground when champions New Zealand face Georgia in the Millennium Stadium on Friday looking to seal a spot in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals.

The 33-year-old, who sat out New Zealand's routine win against Namibia last week after scoring 16 points in a hard-fought victory over Argentina in their Pool C opener, suffered a 2007 quarter-final against France in Cardiff but has racked up a total of 106 points at the city's atmospheric Millennium Stadium.

"I'm often asked which is my favourite stadium to play," he said on Monday. "I always say the Millennium. I've got a lot of great memories of playing here.

"It's an amazing place with an awesome atmosphere. I'm sure Friday night will be exactly the same."

Carter says Welsh rugby fans share the passion of their Kiwi counterparts and despite what looks on paper like being a one-sided match against the stubborn but limited Georgians, he expects it to be a great occasion.

"The people of Cardiff and Wales are like the Kiwis back home," he said. "They are so passionate about their rugby.

"Of course, we are not playing Wales this time, so it will be slightly different. But it's still going to be a capacity crowd."

