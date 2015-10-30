Rugby Union - New Zealand Press Conference - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey - 29/10/15New Zealand Head Coach Steve Hansen during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Rugby Union - New Zealand Training - Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Surrey - 29/10/15New Zealand's Ma'a Nonu and Julian Savea (R) during trainingAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Rugby Union - New Zealand Press Conference - Twickenham Stadium - 30/10/15New Zealand's Dan Carter during the press conferenceAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

Factbox on World Cup finalists New Zealand.

* Winners in 1987 and 2011. Runners-up in 1995.

* New Zealand are hoping to become the first team to retain the Webb Ellis Cup. The All Blacks have yet to win the World Cup outside of New Zealand.

* New Zealand have won 13 successive World Cup matches, a competition record.

* Richie McCaw will extend a World Cup record in captaining his side for the 13th time in the competition. He also extends the world record for test appearances to 148.

* With his 22nd appearance in a World Cup match, McCaw equals the competition record -- 22 by England's Jason Leonard.

* McCaw is the leading try scorer in tests against Australia on 11. Centre Ma'a Nonu is the only other player in double figures (10).

* Fourteen players in the All Blacks' squad for this tournament were part of the 2011 side. They are Keven Mealamu, Owen Franks, Ben Franks, Sam Whitelock, Jerome Kaino, Richie McCaw, Kieran Read, Victor Vito, Dan Carter, Colin Slade, Ma'a Nonu, Conrad Smith, Sonny Bill Williams and Tony Woodcock.

* Winger Julian Savea is the leading try scorer at Rugby World Cup 2015 with eight. He is tied for the record in a single World Cup with Jonah Lomu (1999) and Bryan Habana (2007).

