CARDIFF Julian Savea scored his second hat-trick of the tournament as reigning champions New Zealand routed France with a record 62-13 victory on Saturday to set up a Rugby World Cup semi-final against the Springboks.

In a repeat of the 2011 final, the All Blacks ran in nine tries for the biggest win in the knockout stages at a World Cup with the biggest score ever conceded in a test by France.

Their reward is a match against fellow Southern Hemisphere superpower South Africa, who beat Wales 23-19 in the first quarter-final, at Twickenham next Saturday.

Winger Savea's triple took his tally to a record-equalling eight for the tournament and there was a brace for Tawera Kerr-Barlow with further tries from Nehe Milner-Skudder, Brodie Retallick, Jerome Kaino and Kieran Read.

"It was a pretty special performance," coach Steve Hansen told reporters.

"Tonight we turned up and showed that when you couple attitude with skill, you can do certain things."

French flair flickered briefly but the dominant All Blacks quickly snuffed out hopes of an upset to match those of 1999 and at the same stage in the same stadium in 2007, the only time New Zealand have failed to reach the last four of a World Cup.

"Congratulations to New Zealand, they played with such flair and skill ... they are the Brazilians of rugby," said France coach Philippe Saint-Andre.

"We knew we would have to put some doubt in their minds but that got difficult when they started racking up the score."

New Zealand flyhalf Dan Carter looked back close to his best and contributed 17 points with the boot, including a single penalty in the fifth minute to open the scoring.

Fullback Scott Spedding had just brought France level with a 54-metre penalty when lock Retallick charged down Frederic Michalak's clearance kick, gathered the ball on the first bounce and lumbered to the line to touch down.

Carter added the extras but that was the end of Michalak's night and scrumhalf Morgan Parra took the short-range kicking duties to reduce the deficit to 10-6.

Parra should have cut it still further, only to miss an easy penalty, and Carter had a drop goal attempt charged down before Milner-Skudder cut inside off his wing and turned on the afterburners to score his fifth try of the tournament.

SUBLIME OFFLOAD

Carter converted and soon created a try for Savea, taking on the defensive line with a dummy, fending off his tackler and producing a sublime backhanded offload to send the hulking winger flying to the line.

France hit back seven minutes later, however, when number eight Louis Picamoles picked up a loose pass and bulldozed his way to the line for a converted try.

But the revival was short-lived and Savea pushed away two tacklers and crashed over the line in the grasp of a third to send New Zealand into the break 29-13 up.

France tore into the All Blacks after halftime but their most promising passage of play ended when Picamoles was sent to the sin-bin for pushing his fist into the face of Richie McCaw.

That ended French hopes of victory and flanker Kaino scored his try before Picamoles returned with Savea completing his hat-trick ahead of the hour mark.

Savea matched the previous tournament record of eight tries held by compatriot Jonah Lomu and South Africa's Bryan Habana.

The All Blacks looked like scoring every time they got the ball for the last 20 minutes and it was number eight Read and Kerr-Barlow, on at scrumhalf for Aaron Smith, who put the gloss on New Zealand's ninth straight victory over the French.

"They were two or three classes above," France skipper Thierry Dusautoir said.

(Editing by Ed Osmond)