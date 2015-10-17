CARDIFF New Zealand were delighted to get a monkey off their backs by crushing France 62-13 to reach the Rugby World Cup semi-finals, coach Steve Hansen said.

The defending champions ran in nine tries against France who beat them at the 1999 World Cup and in the 2007 quarter-finals at the same Millennium Stadium.

"It was a very, very pleasing performance," Hansen told ITV.

"Everyone from 1-23 brought something to the game and it was nice to get a little monkey off our backs."

New Zealand will play South Africa in the last four at Twickenham.

"We can't wait for the semi-finals, South Africa are a great team and we enjoy playing them," Hansen said.

France coach Philippe Saint Andre was gracious after losing his final match in charge of Les Bleus.

"Congratulations to New Zealand," he said. "The fans are disappointed like us, but we did the maximum we could do, we worked hard over the last three months, but New Zealand punished each of our mistakes.

"They are the Brazilians of rugby, congratulations to them."

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; editing by Martyn Herman)