CARDIFF After four years of playing uninspired rugby, France have no choice but to play the game of their lives when they meet holders New Zealand in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals on Saturday.

Eight years after stunning the dominant All Blacks in the last eight, the two teams are back at the Millennium Stadium after South Africa beat co-hosts Wales 23-19 in the first quarter-final at Twickenham.

The winners will take on the Springboks for a place in the final.

Another France v New Zealand potential classic, however, has been the most awaited game of the weekend despite the inability of Philippe Saint-Andre's team to produce the free-flowing rugby on which Les Bleus built their reputation.

A 24-9 loss to Ireland in their final pool game dented French confidence while New Zealand, who have beaten France in their last eight test matches, cantered through the opening phase of a tournament they have never won away from home.

The All Blacks beat France in the final both times they lifted the trophy, in 1987 and 2011.

Entering the contest overly confident could cost Steve Hansen's team, however, following defeats in 2007 and the 1999 semi-finals which showed France are never as dangerous as when they have their backs against the wall.

The French, however, have struggled since Saint Andre took charge, finishing fourth in the Six Nations three times and last once playing conservative rugby.

New Zealand have beaten France four times since their 8-7 victory in the 2011 final, including a 30-0 demolition in 2013.

"Like some great rugby sage once said, New Zealand never lose, but sometimes you beat them," Saint-Andre said.

Just as he was in 2011, New Zealand captain Richie McCaw will be a target and his duel with French counterpart and fellow former world player of the year Thierry Dusautoir could be one of the keys to the match.

McCaw will equal the record of 11 matches as captain at a Rugby World Cup he jointly holds with Will Carling, Martin Johnson (England), Raphael Ibanez (France), John Smit (South Africa) and Sam Warburton (Wales).

