NEWCASTLE, England Steve Hansen is a difficult man to please, but the All Blacks coach pronounced himself "really happy" on Friday with his team's second-half performance in the 47-9 pounding of Tonga.

Playing a team ranked 11 places lower, the world champions produced a scratchy first-half display, just as they had struggled to find top gear in earlier wins over Argentina, Namibia and Georgia.

But that all changed after the break when, having withstood a long spell of Tongan pressure when reduced to 14 men, they finally built a head of steam and blew their opponents away.

Two tries for winger Nehe Milner-Skudder and one each from Sonny Bill Williams, Sam Cane and Ma'a Nonu, added to first-half scores from Ben Smith and Tony Woodcock, gave the All Blacks a powerful surge of momentum to carry into their quarter-final against either Ireland or France.

"Confidence is a massive thing. What really pleased me was the guys coming off the bench really gave us a lift," Hansen told reporters.

"It was a physical game and at times they put us under a lot of pressure. We had to defend multiple phases, which is good.

"It prepares us well for what's coming next. Next weekend's the start of the finals football, and the big boys get to stay and those that don't perform go home," Hansen added.

Captain Kieran Read, sin-binned shortly before the interval, told reporters: "I really put the side under pressure before the halftime break and the guys responded really well... I look forward to a bigger challenge next week but no, we're in the right direction."

Hansen singled out the contribution of man-of-the-match Milner-Skudder who, apart from his tries, set up Nonu's and gained more metres (116) than any other player.

He also saluted Nonu, who ran out on his own at the start of the match to take the cheers of the 50,000-strong crowd in Newcastle for becoming only the sixth All Black to play 100 tests.

"Over time he's matured into probably one of the best second five-eighths who've played for the country. For him to have scored tonight is special," Hansen said.

On a more sombre note, he said prop Woodcock would probably miss the quarter-final after coming off with a torn hamstring.

Hansen professed not to care about whether New Zealand next face the Irish or the French, who have twice before knocked them out of World Cups.

"Both of them are quality teams so there's no advantage in playing one or the other. We''ll just deal with what's put in front of us."

Nor would he be drawn on whether in-form Australia were now the All Blacks' biggest rivals as they bid to become the first team to retain the World Cup.

"I haven't taken too much notice of them, to be honest. How you're playing at the moment means nothing," he said.

"What's happening now is irrelevant. What happens next week will be. It's about maintaining performances from here on in and winning."

Then he added, with a slight smile: "Yeah, they played pretty good against England."

