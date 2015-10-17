Rugby Union - New Zealand v France - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Quarter Final - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 17/10/15New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen celebrates at the end of the gameAction Images via Reuters / Peter CziborraLivepic

CARDIFF New Zealand coach Steve Hansen, whose team had been under fire for their early performances at the Rugby World Cup, said he hoped his team's 62-13 demolition of France on Saturday would silence the doubters.

The All Blacks went through the pool phase unbeaten but questions were raised about their tactics after they struggled to produce their best in every match.

Hansen, however, said the team's tactics in the early rounds were all part of a masterplan he hopes will end with his team successfully defending the title they won four years ago.

"When you come to the World Cup, you come with a plan and we’ve had one," he told a news conference at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday.

"It’s probably been questioned by a few people but the key thing is the people who didn’t question it are the people within the group.

"We’ve trusted what we wanted to do and tonight was a reflection of where we’re at."

New Zealand's nine-try demolition was by far the team's best performance of the tournament.

The All Blacks dominated every facet of the match, both in the forwards and the backs, to reinforce their status as favourites to win the Webb Ellis Cup.

"It was a pretty special performance, there’s no doubt about that," Hansen said.

"There’s a difference between pool play and knockout play and that obviously creates an edge in itself.

"If you don’t turn up you go home. Tonight we turned up."

The All Blacks will play their great rivals South Africa in the semi-finals after the Springboks beat Wales 23-19 in Saturday's other quarter-final.

New Zealand are sure to go into the match as heavy favourites but both Hansen and All Blacks skipper Richie McCaw were trying to keep a lid on the hype.

"Going into this week we realised that the intensity was going to have to go up a notch and we prepared as such as and I thought we started the game was spot on," McCaw said.

"The reality is all we've done is earnt another week. It doesn't matter by how much, you just get to go to next week so we're certainly not getting ahead of ourselves."

New Zealand lock Brodie Retallick, who scored the team's first try when he charged down an attempted clearance kick from French flyhalf Frederic Michalak, was also keeping things in perspective.

"It was certainly a step in the right direction. It's the performance that we've been building towards, so it's pretty pleasing," he said.

"At the same time it's only the quarter-finals so we've just earned the right to go and play next week."

