Rugby Union - New Zealand v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 2/10/15New Zealand head coach Steve Hansen before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Paul ChildsLivepic

CARDIFF New Zealand's scrappy and disjointed performances on the way to the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals are not a cause for major concern, coach Steve Hansen said on Friday.

The All Blacks laboured to a 43-10 victory over Georgia in Pool C to secure their place in the last eight, scoring seven tries but committing a number of errors.

"Our game wasn't great but it doesn't have to be at the moment," Hansen told a news conference.

"You are trying to qualify for a quarter-final and do things with a purpose," he added.

"There were a lot of things we could have done better and execution was not great but we are in the quarter-finals which is quite exciting."

New Zealand players made several knock-ons, the scrum struggled to contain a powerful Georgian unit and only two late tries gave the defending champions an emphatic victory over the world's 15th-ranked side.

Hansen is not worried.

"What we are getting at the moment is great, it is making us go away and think about our game which is good," he said.

New Zealand next face Tonga on Friday and a fourth successive win would ensure they finish top of the group.

The All Blacks called for a step up in performance after beating Argentina 26-16 and Namibia 58-14 in their first two games and captain Richie McCaw thought they had delivered it.

"We did a lot of things quite well," he said. "Our accuracy maybe wasn't quite good enough but we tried some things and some of them came off.

"Georgia are a very physical side and they made it very difficult for us. We will learn from our mistakes and move on."

(Editing by)