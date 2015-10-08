Rugby Union - New Zealand v Georgia - IRB Rugby World Cup 2015 Pool C - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales - 2/10/15New Zealand perform the Haka before the gameAction Images via Reuters / Paul Childs

NEWCASTLE, England Newcastle United fans, who have had little to cheer about in a poor start to the English Premier League football season, will get the chance to watch rugby world champions New Zealand first hand at St James' Park on Friday.

The All Blacks are aiming for a crowd-pleasing performance in their final Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Tonga in a city renowned for its passion for football.

"Outstanding ground," New Zealand assistant coach Ian Foster told reporters on Thursday.

"For most of us it's our first time here and to drive in through the city and to see it on top of the skyline and to come inside, it's been awesome. It's very much an iconic stadium for us Kiwis."

Nor could the New Zealanders fault the welcome they have received in northeast England.

“We’ve had a great week down in Darlington and we had close to 5,000 this morning just to see us train," stand-in captain Kieran Read said.

“Every time we get a chance to show what the All Blacks can do, or what rugby's all about, then certainly we want to take that responsibility. We'll go out there and play our game and hopefully it's good enough for the crowd tomorrow night."

Read is leading the All Blacks in place of the injured Richie McCaw but said that the competition among the squad's back-row brigade means they will make light of their influential skipper's absence as they look to build on their opening three victories and hone their game for greater tests ahead.

"All six of us can play most positions and put a lot of heat on each other in training to make sure we get a lot better," he said, noting the back-row talent ready to step up when required.

"And hopefully Liam (Messam) will come off the bench and show what he's got to add as well.”

(Reporting by Ed Osmond; Editing by David Goodman)