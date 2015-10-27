LONDON Flanker David Pocock has grabbed the headlines with his World Cup displays but Australia pose a threat to the All Blacks all over the pitch, veteran New Zealand hooker Keven Mealamu said.

New Zealand face their old adversaries in Saturday's final hoping to become the first team to crowned back-to-back champions.

Pocock has arguably been Australia's player of the tournament so far, contributing an eye-catching 14 turnovers, five more than any other player, in leading a formidable Wallaby back-row.

“It certainly doesn’t get any easier for us and they will pose a lot of questions. A lot of the talk has been about David Pocock and we understand he is a threat, but there are so many other parts of the game to concentrate on," Mealamu told reporters on Tuesday.

"There are other strengths that are just as important and that we will have to be ready for.”

The 36-year-old World Cup winner will play his 132nd and final test for the All Blacks and although he will start on the bench with Dane Coles now first choice, Mealamu is relishing bowing out in another final.

"Now I am close to that goal. I am just really pleased to be in this position and to have the chance to do this again.”

Mealamu hailed the impact of Wayne Smith on the team since he re-joined the All Blacks as defence coach this year having left the New Zealand set-up after the 2011 triumph.

"It’s been good having Wayne Smith back in the camp and he’s been a big influence," Mealamu said.

"He’s been able to put some good systems in place. There’s also been a really good attitude from the players and everybody has really nailed their roles, but it’s just been really good having old Smithy back."

(Reporting by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)